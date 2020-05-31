India News | Movement of Individuals from 9 Pm to 5 Am for Non-essential Activities Prohibited in C'garh from June 1

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 31 (ANI): Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 9 pm to 5 am will be prohibited in Chandigarh from June 1 according to new directives issued by the administration, following the revised guidelines issued by the union home ministry for phased re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown.

Any breach of this order should invite action under Section 188 of IPC, according to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Mandip Singh Brar.

Also Read | Punjab CM Orders Formulation of Guidelines for Opening Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants From June 8: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 31, 2020.

Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) facilitates the arrest of anyone violating the COVID-19 lockdown.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in UT stands at 293, as per the Chandigarh Health Department (ANI)

Also Read | WBBSE Exam 2020 Results Update: West Bengal Board Asks Examiners to Submit Answer Sheets to Head Examiners Within 48-Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)