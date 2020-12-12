Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): A moving car at the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai's Thane caught on fire on Friday evening.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm.

Also Read | David and Goliath Films and Lal Bhatia Are Helping Budding Singers Reach Out to the Audience.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)