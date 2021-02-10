Bhopal, Feb 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tally rose to 2,56,899 on Wednesday after the state recorded 141 new cases, while 175 more patients recovered from the infection, health department officials said.

With two more coronavirus-related fatalities registered during the past 24 hours, the state-wide death count increased to 3,827, they said.

As many as 22 districts of the state did not record any fresh coronavirus case on Wednesday.

A total of 175 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,51,121, the officials said.

Of the 141 new cases, Indore recorded 39 and Bhopal 35.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,809, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 43,093 with 617 fatalities, they said.

Bhopal now has 617 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 316.

With 14,442 new samples examined in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of tests done so far to detect COVID-19 rose to 55,13,312.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 51,417 frontline staffers, including some top police and administrative officials, were given coronavirus vaccine doses, according to a health department bulletin.

So far, 4,28,423 healthcare professionals and frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,56,899, new cases 141, death toll 3,827, recovered 2,51,121, active cases 1,951, number of tests done so far 55,13,312. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)