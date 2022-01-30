Shahdol, Jan 30 (PTI) Two children drowned on Sunday in a water-filled pit near their house in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Murders Brother-in-Law After Fight With Wife, Throws Body in Canal.

The incident took place in Singhpur village, some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, when Prince Choudhary and his cousin Dipak Choudhary, both two years old, ventured into the pit while playing, Inspector Rameshwar Uike said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)