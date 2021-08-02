Indore, Aug 2 (PTI) An Indore Municipal Corporation official and a woman clerk were held on Monday by Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractor in return for clearing his bills, an official said.

The IMC's public works department superintendent Vijay Saxena and clerk Hemali Vaidya, who is posted in the billing section, were nabbed from their office, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel said.

"They had demanded Rs 25,000 as bribe to clear bills of Rs 9 lakh of the contractor. The two have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act," the Deputy SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)