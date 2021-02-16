Niwari (MP), Feb 16 (PTI) Three persons were buried alive in a mine in Ghatwaha in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Tuesday when a mound of mud collapsed on them while they were digging, police said.

The incident took place some 28 kilometres from the district headquarters and the deceased were identified as Hiralal Kushwaha, Pankaj and Sanjay Raikwar, Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar Singh said.

A case has been registered at Orchha police station, the SP added.

