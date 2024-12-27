Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death on a street in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday afternoon, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in the Subhash Nagar locality under the jurisdiction of Pardeshipura police station at around 12:30 pm, the police added.

The entire crime was captured on CCTV installed near the incident spot, with the footage showing the accused stabbing the victim multiple times. According to the police, the man was rushed to the hospital in an injured state but succumbed to his injuries.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Indore Zone 2) Amarendra Singh told ANI, "Today at around 12:30 pm, a man, Vinod Rathore (approximately 35 years old), was walking along a street in the Subhash Nagar area under the Pardeshipura police station. During this time, an accused, approximately 29 years old, had a dispute with Rathore, following which he attacked him with a knife."

Rathore was taken to the hospital in an injured condition but could not survive. Upon receiving the information, the police registered a case. Based on the CCTV footage, the accused was identified as Pramod Yadav and was taken into custody, Addl DCP Singh said.

"The accused is being interrogated, and efforts are underway to gather more information about the incident. We have recovered the crime weapon, a knife, used in the attack. Both the accused and the victim were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. The accused is being thoroughly questioned," the officer added.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing. (ANI)

