Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): A Rozgar Mela was organised at the new auditorium of Border Security Force Academy Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Monday in which 350 appointment letters were distributed to newly appointed recruits of government departments and organisations.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the program as the chief guest and handed over the appointment letters to the newly recruits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the program virtually. Under the Rozgar Mela, 71,000 appointment letters were distributed to youths at 45 locations across the country.

Also Read | Panchkula: 3 From Delhi Shot Dead in Morni Hills in Haryana, Probe Underway.

Addressing the program, Union Minister Scindia said that the central government was continuously working towards betterment under the leadership of PM Modi and providing employment to the youth. In the series of the development works, the Rozgar Mela was organised in the district.

"Today, the 14th edition of Rozgar Mela was organised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been an important yojana for the young generation and for the youth of the country. India is reaching the pinnacle of the world under the leadership of PM Modi and in the same context the contribution of our younger generation is also very important. In today's edition of Rozgar Mela, 71,000 youth got appointment letters," Scindia told ANI.

Also Read | 6G Technology Advancement: India To Lead Global Race With Bharat 6G Vision: COAI.

The Union Minister further expressed confidence that the young generation would make the nation proud across the globe in the future.

Addressing the gathering virtually, the Prime Minister extended greetings to all the newly recruits and said that the outgoing year of 2024 brought new happiness to them.

"Today marks a new beginning for thousands of youth in the country. Your years of dreams have come true, years of hard work have paid off. This outgoing year of 2024 is bringing new happiness to you. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you and your families," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the government was prioritising the full utilization of India's youth talent through initiatives like Rozgar Melas.

Over the past 10 years, there has been a concerted effort to provide government jobs across various ministries and departments. Today more than 71,000 youth have been handed their appointment letters, the Prime Minister highlighted.

PM Modi underlined that in the last one and a half years, around 10 lakh permanent government jobs were offered, setting a remarkable record. These jobs were being provided with complete transparency, and the new recruits were serving the nation with dedication and integrity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)