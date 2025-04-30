Several posts were going viral on social media that claimed the walls of Indian Army Public School in Patiala Cantonment were defaced by Khalistani elements. According to the posts, slogans of "Khalistan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad" were written on the Army Public School. A video of the same also went viral on social media. However, PIB Fact Check stated that the claim and the video are fake and that no such incident of defacement occurred. "Don’t become a victim of misinformation. Rely only on official Government of India sources for authentic information," PIB Fact Check posted on their X handle. Confidential Documents Related to Preparedness of Indian Army Leaked? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Claims Made by Pro-Pakistan Social Media Accounts.

‘Khalistan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad’ Written on Wall of Army Public School?

Some posts on social media are making false claims regarding the defacement of the Army Public School, Patiala Cantt walls#PIBFactCheck ✔️This video is fake. No such defacement has taken place ✔️Don’t become a victim of misinformation. Rely only on official Government of… pic.twitter.com/v0t2XAna0V — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 30, 2025

