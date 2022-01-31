Indore, Jan 31 (PTI) Four private schools in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh were sealed on Monday till further orders for not administering a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the 547 eligible students studying there, an official said.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said special camps have been organised to vaccinate children in the 15-18 age segment in all private and government schools here.

Indore happens to be the worst coronavirus-hit district of MP with a caseload of 1,98,833, including 1,427 deaths.

