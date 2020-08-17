Bhopal, Aug 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 930 new COVID-19cases, raising the overall count to 46,385, state health officials said.

The death toll mounted by 23 to 1,128, they said.

Of the 23 fatalities, four deaths occurred in Bhopal, two each in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar and Hoshangabad, while one patient each died in Dhar, Dewas, Rewa, Chhattarpur, Damoh, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhindwara and Shahdol districts.

At 245, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the state, followed by 93 in Jabalpur, 92 in Bhopal, 36 in Khargone, 29 in Datia, and 20 each in Gwalior and Guna.

A total of 987 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total recovery count in the state to 35,025, officials said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, climbed to 10,049 of which 344 people have died so far.

Bhopal has so far recorded 8,462 cases and 243 fatalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 3,409 and 2,486, respectively, officials said.

At 3,087, Indore now has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 1,372 active cases.

There are 3,660 active containment zones in the state at present.

So far in August, Madhya Pradesh has reported 14,579 new cases and 261 deaths.

On July 31, the case count was 31,806 while death toll stood at 867.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 46,385, new cases 930, death toll 1,128, recovered cases 35,025, active cases 10, 232, total number of people tested 10,55,205.

