Scott Kundid is a 25-year-old who has become the CEO of the company Brandingbase.com, Scott has been a member of the online business world since 2013. Since then, He has expanded and learned the finer points of how people were making their businesses more successful online. His observations and distinguished approach aided him to gain knowledge of the inner tricks of the trade through online marketing. In this article, we will be looking at some of the knowledge he’s collected as well as viewing a few of his quotes to help your business better understand the basics of an online appearance through reputation and the three steps of brand strategy.

Reputation:

In today’s market, a successful brand has to be dedicated to showing its mastery and expertise to execute the tasks given to them. This does not simply range to just online appearance but across many spectacles. From a Website, Online Advertising, to Content Publishing to list as a few examples. And that is just a glimpse into the work of reputation building in the branding market, and unfortunately, branding doesn’t happen overnight. There are multiple avenues to go about increasing your renown in the business world, one of them, As said by owner of Branding Base, Scott Kundid “attractive marketing and influencer marketing is one of the best ways to grow your company in the modern business world.” At Branding Base the company takes steps to guide, and offer multiple pathways to grow your online presence by actively taking steps to improve and ease the pains of growing a small business in the 21st century. As we progress we will get Scott’s insight on what he believes Brand building to be, and why it is important to actively promote success.

“The definition of brand building is to generate awareness about your business using strategies and campaigns with the goal of creating a unique and lasting image in the marketplace”. Thankfully Scott has given us an easy way to interpret this definition by breaking it down into three key parts, Brand Strategy, Brand Identity, Brand Marketing.

BRAND STRATEGY:

To begin let’s take a look at Brand Strategy, this will map out how you are distinct, reliable, and unforgettable to your customer base. It will convey your purpose, promises, and how you solve problems for clients. By being able to reflect upon what makes you different from the competition to provide the best service possible, you open up access to become the trusted source for the most reliable and memorable option around. You can think of brand strategy as the blueprint for how you want the world to see your business.

BRAND IDENTITY:

Next, we have the equally important Brand Identity. This is the way that allows you to convey to the public the service you are offering through the use of visuals and experience. Brand identity should be applied across all means of advertising consistently. It’s the way that your business becomes distinct. This includes the use of a logo, colors, fonts, website design, content, advertising, print or packaging, and all other forms of visual communication.” attention equates to more of a meaningful connection to the service or product, the more people that can distinguish your company, the more likely they are to use your service or purchase your product.”

Brand Marketing

In continuation of the final of the three steps, we have the last, but certainly not the least important step, Brand Marketing. This is the way that businesses or organizations highlight, and bring awareness to products or services by the use of thoughtful marketing to find their target audience. One of the benefits of living in the 21st century is the ability to amplify your marketing tactics through multiple pathways using a digital footprint. Ranging from creating a clear and concise user experience on your website, Through the use of social media advertising, Email lists to people who have a genuine need for your product or service, and through any other way to communicate the usefulness of your product to the sect of the population who are interested. As Mr. Kundid goes on to say “There is no limitation on where you can advertise, you can advertise anywhere in the world, not just local. There is huge benefit to profit and growth potential with online marketing” He continues to state his favorite quote on the topic “People don’t buy what you do; they buy why you do it. The goal is not to do business with everybody that needs what you have. The goal is to do business with people who believe what you believe.”(Simon Sinek)

In summary, the insight provided us today hopefully has brought a slight amount of clarity in navigating the digital marketing scene, by taking a look at how reputation impacts the gravity of your businesses online presence, to the importance of the Brand Strategy, Scott Kundid has given valuable insight to hopefully help you achieve a better online presence.