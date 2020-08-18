Bhopal, Aug 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 990 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count in the state to 47,375, health officials said.

Death toll rose to 1,141 after 13 more patients succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24-hours, they said.

Of the 13 fatalities, five died in Bhopal, two in Vidisha while one patient each succumbed in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Neemuch, Ratlam and Chhatarpur, officials said.

At 142, the highest number of cases in the state were reported from Indore, followed by 110 cases in Bhopal, 88 cases in Jabalpur and 83 cases in Gwalior.

A total of 688 people were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 35,713.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 10,191 while death toll increased to 345 in the district, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal so far reported 8,572 cases and 248 fatalities, it said.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 3,492 and 2,574, respectively.

At 3,163, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,403 such cases.

Madhya Pradesh now has 3,758 active containment zones.

The state recorded a total of 15,569 fresh cases and 274 deaths so far in August, as per the bulletin.

The case count in the state stood at 31,806 on July 31 and fatalities at 867.

About 71 per cent (33,782) of the total cases (47,375) were reported cumulatively in July and August so far.

About half (569) of the total deaths (1,141) were reported during this period in the state.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 47,375, new cases 990, death toll 1,141, recovered 35,713, active cases 10,521, total number of tested people 10,72,575.

