Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police have arrested an accused, who opened fire at a head constable of Jaitwara police station, Satna district, following an encounter in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Achchhu alias Adarsh Sharma (20), a resident of Mehuti village in the district. He sustained injuries in his leg and is undergoing treatment at district hospital. The accused had opened fire on the head constable of Jaitwara police station, Prince Garg while he was sleeping inside the police station on the intervening night of April 28 and 29, the police said.

Also Read | Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 500 Specialist Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at unionbankofindia.co.in by May 20.

Since then, the accused was on the run and the police were continuously searching for him. Upon receiving a tip-of the reach to nab him but the accused opened fire and in retaliation, the police fired back and caught him.

Satna Superintendent of Police (SP), Ashutosh Gupta said, "On the intervening night of April 28-29, an unidentified person opened fire on our head constable, Prince Garg of Jaitwara police station when he was sleeping in the barrack inside the police station. Garg was admitted to Rewa (Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital) and undergoing treatment. Currently, his health is stable."

Also Read | Digital Clock Contest: Indian Railways Launches 'Design a Digital Clock' Challenge With Prizes Up to INR 5 Lakh.

After the incident, the police made efforts to identify the accused as Achchhu alias Adarsh Sharma (20), a resident of Mehuti village. It also came to light that a few days ago, this accused had set his one house on fire and abandoned his parents and grandparents from the house, the officer said.

"Over a dozen police teams were continuously searching for the accused Sharma and trying to trace his location. We received an intel at around 2:00-2:30 am that the accused was spotted near a brick kiln located on Tikuri Akona road. Acting on the info, the police team surrounded him but in the meantime, the accused opened fire on the police team. The bullet hit one of our police personnel who wore a Bulletproof jacket. In self-defence, the police fired back and a bullet hit in the leg of the accused. Thereafter, he was admitted to the district hospital late at night and undergoing treatment," he said.

After the treatment, the accused will be interrogated in detail to probe the case further. The police also recovered a gun and two cartridges from the possession of the accused. Additionally, there are three prior cases registered against him in two different police stations in the district, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)