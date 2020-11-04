Bhopal, Nov 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 1,74,091 on Wednesday with the detection of 707 fresh cases, state health department said.

With 13 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,987, a health official said.

A total of 884 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,63,250.

Of the 13 new fatalities, two patients each died in Rajgarh and Gwalior while one person succumbed each in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khargone, Dhar, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Vidisha and Jhabua, the official said.

At 179, Bhopal recorded the highest number of cases in the state in the day, followed by Indore which added 52 patients, Jabalpur 34 and Gwalior 48.

While the number of cases in Indore rose to 34,308, including 683 deaths, Bhopal's tally of infections stood at 25,361 with 484 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 12,910 and 12,486 cases, respectively, the official said.

Indore now has 2,094 active cases, he said, adding that the number of such cases stood at 1,475, 585 and 332, respectively in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

oronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 1,74,091, new cases 707, death toll 2,987, recovered 1,63,250, active cases 7,854, number of people tested so far 30,42,647.

