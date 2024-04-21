Indore, Apr 21 (PTI) Another worker injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory earlier this week died during treatment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday, an official said.

With this, the toll in the blast that took place in the factory near Indore has risen to two, he said.

Three workers, who were making 'rassi' bombs, were injured in the explosion at a shed-like structure at the factory, situated about five km from Amba Chandan village, on April 16.

Talking to PTI, Choithram Hospital's deputy director (Health Services), Dr Amit Bhatt, said Umesh Chauhan (29), who suffered 80 per cent burn injuries in the explosion, died during treatment.

Another labourer, Rohit Parmanand (20), who had suffered serious burns, died earlier this week, while the condition of Arjun Rathore (27) remains critical, he said.

An initial probe by the administration revealed that the factory had permission to store only 15 kg of gunpowder at a time, but a larger quantity was stored.

Mohammad Shakir Khan, owner of the factory, who absconded after the blast, was arrested from Indore city on April 17, police said.

