New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against his government's directive asking 12 DU colleges fully funded by it to pay the outstanding salaries of employees from the Students Society Fund (SSF).

"There is no reason and logic behind such coercive measure except an allergy towards the smooth functioning of the university. Your insensitivity can be understood by your non concern for family members and thousands of people who are dependent upon the teachers and employees of these 12 colleges," Sinha said in the letter.

"Besides, the decision to not reimburse the Children Education Fund and medical bills crossed all limits of the ruling party's anti-people traits. Moreover, even hospitals empanelled with the university under direct payment facility have not received payments for medical treatment provided to the staff and pensioners of these 12 colleges of the university for the last 6 months," he added.

The Delhi government had last week directed the 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges to pay the outstanding salaries of the staff from the SSF, a move criticised by the university's teachers' body and officials.

It has also ordered a special audit of six colleges including Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharishi Valmiki B.Ed College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

The Delhi government and the 12 colleges are locked in a tussle over the release of grants. The colleges have said that due to funds not being released by the government, they have not paid the salaries of the staff for nearly three months.

"The Delhi government has no empathy with students too as its circular instructed the principals of these colleges to use Students Society's Fund for releasing salary. This fund is meant for library and laboratory developments, sports and students activities," Sinha said.

"This has the potential to create tension in these colleges between students and administration. This instruction is untenable and against the UGC guidelines," Sinha said.

