Umaria, Sep 3 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector was held on Saturday allegedly for demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 4,500 in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, a Lokayukta police official said.

ASI Sohan Singh of Amarpur police post was caught red handed while taking the bribe from Chandan Loni, who has claimed he was falsely implicated in a case and the former was seeking Rs 4,500 to supress the matter, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Pathak told PTI.

"Amarpur police outpost in charge inspector Amit Patel fled from the spot during the trap, while a middleman identified as Mohammad Sattar was caught. This police post comes under Indwar police station. The accused were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act," the Deputy SP said.

