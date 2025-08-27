Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Devotees thronging to Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday had an opportunity to receive blessing of both Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) and Lord Ganesh as Mahakal was adorned in the form of Lord Ganesh to mark occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking to ANI, priest of the temple Mahesh Sharma said, "Today, the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival was celebrated at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple. We celebrate the different festivals according to its tradition and rituals with pomp and show in the temple. Today Baba Mahakal was adorned as Lord Ganesh and devotees were able to get blessings of the father-son duo... The Lord Mahakal was decorated with hemp and other stuff in the form of Ganpati and devotees made to offer prayers."

"With this, a message is conveyed that the Father and the Son are in one form and devotees receive blessing from their soul. Those who worshipped today here in Bhasma Aarti may attain its virtue. Devotees should always have devotion to the Lord," he added.

Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is one of the most revered rituals at Mahakal temple and it is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with hemp and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. (ANI)

