Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled Madhya Pradesh's vision document alongside the Sankalp Patra on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised the party's commitment to implementing the vision outlined in the manifesto, along with congratulating the BJP President and State President for their leadership.

Also Read | Kota Fire: Students Jump From Fourth Floor After Blaze Erupts in Hostel, Building Sealed Over Ignoring Safety Norms (Watch Video).

"Today, on Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, we have placed our vision document alongside the Sankalp Patra, indicating that if we make any commitments, we also implement them,, for which I would like to congratulate the BJP President and the State President. If we take a resolution, we also implement it," Yadav said.

Speaking on the significance of the day, BJP state president VD Sharma highlighted the importance of the manifesto release under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Also Read | Stones Hurled at Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan: Day After Attack on Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Similar Attempts Made on TDP Chief in Vizag, Jana Sena Party Supremo in Guntur (Watch Video).

"Today is an auspicious day for us because today, on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the BJP released the Sankalp Patra on April 14 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This not only gives us an idea of today but also gives us a resolution that in the upcoming five years, under PM Modi's leadership, we will be dedicated to the welfare of the poor," Sharma said.

"The resolution for the developed India of 2047 is also embedded in this resolution. Tomorrow, we will discuss this in detail," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP unveiled its manifesto earlier in the day with a tagline - 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. The manifesto outlines a vision for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' (developed country status) by 2047.

While announcing various guarantees in the party's manifesto, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that decisions and the work done by the country today will impact its future for 1000 years.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)