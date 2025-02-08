Bhopal, Feb 8 (PTI) Celebrations broke out at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal and other places in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday to mark the party's victory in the Delhi assembly elections.

MP BJP unit chief VD Sharma led the celebrations at the state office where sweets were exchanged.

Sharma said the saffron party ended the sufferings of the people of Delhi by defeating "deceivers" like Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi.

"People of Delhi have given historic blessings to the BJP by expressing their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

In Dhar city, BJP workers celebrated Parvesh Verma's win over Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

BJP workers burst crackers at the Dhar district office of the party, said the district BJP media in-charge Sanjay Sharma.

He said Verma is the son-in-law of former Union minister Vikram Verma and Dhar MLA Neena Verma.

A BJP leader claimed BJP won 11 of 12 seats in Delhi, where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had campaigned.

The BJP won 40 seats and AAP 19 in Delhi Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on Saturday. The saffron party is set to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years.

