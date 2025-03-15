Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): A tense situation unfolded in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, after a body was discovered near a marriage garden on the evening of the Holi festival, according to an official.

Locals staged a sit-in protest at the Collector's bungalow, demanding a First Information Report (FIR) against the marriage hall operator.

The marriage garden is located on Ampura Road, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station in the district.

The protest turned volatile when the police tried to persuade the crowd to wait for the post-mortem report before taking further action. However, the protesters insisted on an immediate FIR registration. The situation escalated, and the police used a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, arresting a few individuals, the officer added.

Morena Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Chandrabhushan Prasad explained that the protesters' demands couldn't be met without the post-mortem report.

He emphasised that the police would take action against whoever is found guilty based on the investigation, CCTV footage, and post-mortem report

Prasad told ANI, "A dead body was found near a marriage garden, and a group of people were gathered at the Collector's bungalow with their demands, which cannot be fulfilled without the postmortem of the body. We continuously tried to convince them for around 1-2 hours. Let the post mortem be conducted, after which further action will be taken. But when they were not ready, the police used light force (lathi charge) to disperse the crowd. We have also arrested a few people, and we will see further action into the matter."

The officer further highlighted that no one could break the law. If someone gheraoed the house of the district collector, then how would the administration work?

"They were demanding an FIR against the operator of the marriage garden. If one is found guilty in a probe, then action will be taken. But how would FIR be registered without the investigation? If any fact is found in the CCTV footage or in the post mortem report, then the police will take action against whoever is found guilty," he added. (ANI)

