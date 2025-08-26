Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the Indore Metro project to Ujjain and Pithampur, with the state cabinet on Tuesday approving consultancy fees for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Ujjain-Indore-Pithampur Metro Rail Project.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya, cleared the proposal to entrust the consultancy work to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited at the rate of Rs 9 lakh per km (plus GST).

Also Read | India-US Reaffirm Commitment to Enhancing Cooperation Amid Tensions Over Additional 25% Tariffs on Indian Products.

According to a release, in the first phase, the line will cover the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to Luv Kush Square, Indore, and in the second phase, it will extend from Luv Kush Square to Pithampur. The consultancy work has been entrusted to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited at the rate of Rs 9 lakh per km (plus GST).

Meanwhile, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI, "Our metro project is a huge project; it is not just for Indore and Bhopal but also to connect all the nearby suburbs. However, this may take 20 to 25 years to complete. However, we have started the work. A survey of Indore-Ujjain and Indore-Pitampur is ongoing, with expectations of metro services starting within four to five years from Pitampur to Ujjain via Indore."

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Upset About Leaked Video of Her and Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Under-Construction Mumbai Bungalow: 'A Clear Invasion of Privacy'.

Similarly, the metro project will be initiated further to Indore-Dewas, and if possible, Indore-Dhar will also be started. A traffic survey will be conducted, and seeing the possibility that the metro will be expanded further, the minister added.

Additionally, among the cabinet decisions, the Council of Ministers approved the purchase of 25,000 tablets worth Rs 75 crore for the 'E-Vivechana App' under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project. It will ensure its continuous implementation and operation over five years (2021-22 to 2025-26) with an approved cost of Rs 102.88 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of 610 new posts under the Directorate of Prosecution to ensure the effective implementation of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, smooth functioning of the criminal justice system, and availability of prosecutors in line with the principle of 'One Prosecutor per Court'.

According to the approval, the new posts will include 185 Additional Public Prosecutors, 255 Additional District Prosecution Officers, 100 Assistant District Prosecution Officers, and 70 Supporting Staff. The creation of these posts will involve an expenditure of approximately Rs 60 crore over a three-year period.

The Council of Ministers further approved the establishment of renewable energy projects to reduce the operation and maintenance costs of the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam's Group Rural Drinking Water Supply Schemes.

As per the approval, a 100 MW solar power project and a 60 MW wind power project will be established in a captive mode. Electricity will be procured at rates finalised through tender, and to ensure timely payment of generated power bills, a six-month revolving Letter of Credit will be issued under the Payment Security Mechanism.

The Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam is implementing 147 group drinking water supply schemes at a cost of Rs 60,786 crore, which will provide drinking water to over 75 lakh families in 35,000 villages. Earlier, on March 24, 2025, the Cabinet had given in-principle consent for implementing these schemes through private participation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)