Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday. In a significant decision, the council of ministers approved the state Public Service Promotion Rules after nine years, ensuring the representation and protection of the interests of the reserved categories.

Provisions include 20 per cent reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 16 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SC). SC and ST public servants will also be promoted based on merit. With the promotion of employees and officers, around two lakh posts will be vacant in government services in the state, creating

Also Read | NSE Gets SEBI Nod To Shift Equity Derivatives Expiry Day to Tuesday, BSE Gets Thursday.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yadav wrote, ""Today, in the cabinet meeting, the matter of promotion of employees and officers of the state, which was pending for 9 years, was resolved. In this, the interests of employees and officers of all categories, including SC-ST, have been taken care of. Through this, after promotion, 2 lakh posts will be vacant in government services and there will be a possibility of fresh recruitment on these."

Additionally, under the 'Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0' scheme, the Cabinet approved the establishment, operation, and construction of 459 new Anganwadi Centers in special tribal areas for the PM-JANMAN program. Along with this, the council of ministers granted approval to create 459 honorary posts for Anganwadi Workers, 459 for Anganwadi Helpers, and 26 regular supervisory posts.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

Expenditure on the scheme from FY 2025-26 to 2030-31 will be made as per the approval received from the Government of India. The total estimated cost is Rs 143.46 crore, of which the Central share is Rs 72.78 crore and the State share is Rs 70.68 crore.

The Cabinet further approved a total estimated expenditure of Rs 5,163 crores for ongoing and upcoming capital projects of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited (MPPTCL) for the period 2025-26 to 2029-30. The funding will comprise 20 percent equity from the state government and 80 percent as loans from financial institutions/banks.

Furthermore, the council of ministers gave a nod for establishment of District Treasuries in the newly formed districts of Pandhurna, Maihar, and Mauganj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)