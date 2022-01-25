Indore, Jan 25 (PTI) The 21-year-old son of an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of police allegedly shot himself with the latter's gun on Tuesday after being caught copying in an examination in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Shukla (21), who was caught copying in the BBA final year exam, Lasudia police station in charge Indramani Patel said.

"He came home and shot himself in the bathroom with his father's licensed 12 bore gun. He died on the spot. His father RK Shukla is a police assistant sub inspector. No suicide note has been found from the spot and a probe is underway," he informed.

