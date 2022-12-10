Bhopal, December 10: After days of rescue efforts failed to save an eight-year-old, who fell into a borewell in a Madhya Pradesh village of Betul district and was found dead early Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered condolence and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

"It is very sad that little Tanmay (Sahu), who fell in a borewell in Betul's Mandvi village, could not be saved even after tireless efforts by the administration. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this loss, Om Shanti," tweeted CM Chouhan as he also announced the ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased. Madhya Pradesh: Eight-Year-Old Boy Tanmay Sahu Who Fell Into 55-Foot-Deep Borewell in Betul Dies After Being Pulled Out (Watch Video).

"Tanmay's family should not consider themselves alone in this hour of grief, I and the entire Madhya Pradesh are with the family. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the victim's family by the state government. May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet. Humble tribute!," he added.

Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell while playing in a farm around 5 pm on December 6, and the rescue operation started within the next hour. He was stuck at 55 feet of the 400-foot deep borewell that is said to have been dug recently.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and local police personnel were on the job over the past five days. On Friday, Tanmay's mother Jyoti Sahu was anxious for the safety of her child and said: "Give me my child, whatever it may be. Would it have taken so much time even if it was a child of a leader or an officer?" Border Row: Maharashtra Delegation Meeting Amit Shah Won't Make Any Difference, Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

"So much time has passed, and they are not saying anything. Not even allowing me to see. His father, Sunil Sahu has said, "My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on December 6."

Earth cutters were pressed into service with hard rocks blocking the way. After three days, the boy's response was weak and by Thursday late he was barely responsive. On Friday, Tanmay's teacher Geeta Mankar said, "Tanmay a student of Class 3 an intelligent student." She said children of his school, including teachers, had been chanting Gayatri Mantra for his safety.

