Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his death anniversary in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

CM Chouhan offered floral tributes and garlanded the statue of Vajpayee near Shaurya Smarak crossing in the city. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President VD Sharma, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and others were present on the occasion.

During this, the Chief Minister said, “The whole country admire Atal ji, everyone used to flock for him, his life was impeccable. As the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and as the Prime Minister of the country, he did memorable work for the nation. Following the path shown by him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in building a powerful and prosperous India.”

Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 in 2018.

After coming to power in 2014, PM Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year on his birthday.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan also remembered Sant Ramakrishna Paramhans on the occasion of his death anniversary and mentioned about his contributions. The CM said that Sant Paramhans ji created a personality like Swami Vivekananda ji, an Indian monk and philosopher.

Besides, the Chief Minister recalled the contribution of freedom fighter Rani Avanti Bai in the freedom movement on her birth anniversary. He also paid floral tributes to Rani Avanti Bai at Avanti Bai Crossroads located at Mata Mandir area in the city. (ANI)

