Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and discussed the adverse circumstances arising out of the floods in the state.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Shah assured all possible help and said that an advance team of the Center will be sent for damage assessment.

"Today, CM @ChouhanShivraj discussed over the phone with Home Minister Shri @AmitShah. The Chief Minister told the Home Minister in detail about the adverse circumstances arising out of the floods in the state, relief works, cooperation from various rescue teams of the Center and basic requirements," CMO tweeted.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Home Minister for all the help that the state is getting.

"Assuring all possible help to Madhya Pradesh, Home Minister Shah said that an advance team of the Center should be sent to Madhya Pradesh for damage assessment. The Chief Minister thanked the Home Minister Amit Shah for the cooperation he is getting from the Centre," it added.

Earlier on August 3, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who assured all possible help to the flood-hit state.

One column of the Indian Army was deployed in flood-affected districts on August 3. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also conducted rescue operations across Shivpuri, Datia and Sheopur.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 7 people stranded on the roof of a temple in Datia on Thursday.

The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the flood-affected areas. Information about the rescue operations and instructions are being given to secure people, send them to relief camps, arrange food, clothes, etc. (ANI)

