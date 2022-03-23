Bhopal, Mar 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his predecessor Kamal Nath of Congress and other leaders on Wednesday condoled the death of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ramesh Chandra Lahoti in Delhi.

Chouhan termed the ex-CJI's death as irreparable loss to his family members.

Nath and Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also expressed grief over ex-CJI Lahoti's demise.

Lahoti hailed from the Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.

