Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the Bhagoriya Tribal Festival in Jhabua on Sunday and congratulated everyone on the occasion.

The Bhagoriya Festival is celebrated by Madhya Pradesh's indigenous communities a week before the Holi festival.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman Says GST Rates To Be Reduced Further, Rationalised; Congress Demands Complete Overhaul of GST System.

"I came to Jhabua today to celebrate Bhagoriya festival and I am very happy about this... Bhil society has an ancient and glorious history... We are also remembering many great men today... Congratulations to everyone from my side," CM Yadav told ANI.

In a social media post on X, CM Yadav said, "Bhagoriya '- is joy, happiness, enthusiasm, colours, life..."

Also Read | Raja Bhaiya Booked for Domestic Violence: Wife Bhanvi Singh Accuses UP Kunda MLA of Years of Physical and Mental Abuse.

https://x.com/DrMohanYadav51/status/1898694570436944091

"Today my heart was filled with joy and happiness by participating in the 'Bhil Maha Sammelan and Bhagoria Festival', a symbol of folk culture, organized on the land of Jhabua, soaked in tribal culture. Bhagoria is a confluence and a vibrant celebration of pure tribal culture and modernity amidst the melody of the drum, the joy of the Madal, the sounds of the Timkis and Ghungroos and the tunes of the flute," he said.

"This enthusiasm, joy and excitement are the various colours of our culture. Today, before the festival of colours, I am overwhelmed by being coloured in the colours of love of tribal brothers and sisters in the 'Bhagoriya festival'. Our government is committed and working for the welfare of tribal brothers and sisters and development of tribal areas," CM Yadav added.

Chief Minister Yadav also paid homage to the former MP Dilip Singh Bhuria by garlanding his statue in Jhabua.

Holi, a Hindu festival, is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna. People play with colours with friends and family. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)