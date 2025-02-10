India News | MP: CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates State Players on Winning over 50 Medals at 38th National Games

With 51 medals so far, Madhya Pradesh is at the 4th position among all states in the ongoing National Games that will conclude on February 14. "I am happy that Madhya Pradesh is continuously achieving a distinct achievement in the implementation of many schemes and sports is also adding feathers in the state's cap. By winning 51 medals in the ongoing National Games, Madhya Pradesh secured the 4th spot in the country. Now, only a few days left for the 38th National Games being held in Uttarakhand. We won a Gold medal last night, Neeru Yadav secured that Gold in the ongoing National Games, with this we have 21 gold medals," CM Yadav said.

Agency News ANI| Feb 10, 2025 06:02 PM IST
India News | MP: CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates State Players on Winning over 50 Medals at 38th National Games
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday extended greetings to the state players on securing over 50 medals at the 38th National Games being held in Uttarakhand.

With 51 medals so far, Madhya Pradesh is at the 4th position among all states in the ongoing National Games that will conclude on February 14.

"I am happy that Madhya Pradesh is continuously achieving a distinct achievement in the implementation of many schemes and sports is also adding feathers in the state's cap. By winning 51 medals in the ongoing National Games, Madhya Pradesh secured the 4th spot in the country. Now, only a few days left for the 38th National Games being held in Uttarakhand. We won a Gold medal last night, Neeru Yadav secured that Gold in the ongoing National Games, with this we have 21 gold medals," CM Yadav said.

Starting from January 28, final matches of several sports have been concluded and many competitions are going on. The opportunities to win more medals are still on and there are possibilities to win 3-4 additional medals. Madhya Pradesh has marked a big achievement by making over half-century of medals, the CM said.

"I am happy that the way we continuously tried to enhance the sports infrastructure in the state, we achieved its result today by winning 21 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze at the National Games...I congratulate all dedicated and deserving players of the state and I also extend greetings to them on half of the state government," CM Yadav added.

The National Games 2025 began on January 28 and will continue till February 14. National games are being organized for the first time in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

