Visuals from the site of the plane crash in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday expressed grief over the plane crash incident in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and prayed for the safety of all the passengers and the cabin crew members.

"The news of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely tragic and heartbreaking. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the safety and well-being of all passengers and the crew," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash Passenger List: Who Were Onboard London-Bound Flight AI171 That Crashed in Ahmedabad? Check Names of All Passengers and Crew.

The Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

According to Air India, "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. "

Also Read | Kanchan Kumari Death: Punjab-Based Social Media Influencer 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' Found Dead in Car in Bathinda's Adesh University Parking Lot.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and took stock of the crash incident in Ahmedabad involving an Air India flight bound for London, according to sources.

The Civil Aviation Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

this regard, the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airports spokesperson said, " Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport.

"We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available," airport authorities said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)