Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated five-day 24th All India Police Water Sports Competition in Bhopal on Monday and welcomed players who arrived across the country to participate in the competition. The event, hosted by the Madhya Pradesh Police, is being organised at Boat Club, Bada Talab in Bhopal from February 17 to 21. Around 557 participants from 22 states, union territories and central armed forces are participating in the competition. Additionally, 132 women players will also participate in the event.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "I welcome every player from police forces and central armed forces who has come here across the country to participate in this five-day All India Police Water Sports Competition. Today, on the one hand, Police personnel are carrying out their duty and upholding law and order while providing security to citizens and on the other hand, they are also leaving a mark in sports, which is a matter of joy for us. I congratulate them."

"Our police personnels have made the country proud by proving their talent in national and international competitions of various sports. Along with performing their duties, the police have showcased their talent and dedication in the sports as well," he added.

After inaugurating the competition, CM Yadav told reporters that around 557 athletes across 22 states come here to participate and to display their talents in kayaking, canoeing, and rowing events.

"I extend my best wishes to everyone. 'Atithi Devo Bhava' is our culture. I hope Bhopal is experiencing unique joy today. Sports keep people not only healthy but also help people imbibe all kinds of qualities," he added.

According to an official release, apart from host Madhya Pradesh Police, players from 22 teams of Assam, Manipur, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Kerala, CRPF, SSB, BSF, Assam Rifles, ITBP, Andaman & Nicobar and Chandigarh are participating in the competition.

There will be a total of 27 events of canoeing, kayaking and rowing in the five-day long competition. Teams from various states and paramilitary forces will show their prowess for a total of 360 medals (60 gold, 60 silver and 60 bronze medals in the men's category and 60 gold, 60 silver and 60 bronze medals in the women's category). (ANI)

