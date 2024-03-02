Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually launched "PM Shri Air Ambulance Services' in the state on the occasion of the closing ceremony of 'regional industry conclave 2024' held in Ujjain on Saturday.

Later, CM Yadav reached the Ujjain Police Line Helipad and inspected the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Police Constable Hacked to Death by Kin Over Family Dispute in Etawah.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "It is a historic decision of the Madhya Pradesh government to provide PM Shri Air Ambulance Service in the state. With the help of this service, the lives of poor people can be saved. I am happy that it is being started in the entire state for every person...It is a free-of-cost service..."

Meanwhile, the chief minister further said that he would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whose name the state government started this Air Ambulance facility.

Also Read | I Will Remain With NDA Forever, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Assures PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

CM Yadav also posted on X, "Adding a new chapter in the better health services of Madhya Pradesh, I along with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal launched 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Service' today in the 'Regional Industry Conclave' through a single click."

"I am confident that this air ambulance service, started with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will prove to be a meaningful step towards achieving the resolve of providing better health services to all the people of the state," he further wrote.

Notably, the two-day Regional Industry Conclave, kicked off on Friday in Ujjain. This initiative spans across 20 districts of the state, including Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore. 56 projects are expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 74,000 crore, creating employment opportunities for over 17,000 individuals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)