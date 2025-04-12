Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Hanuman temple situated at Pitra Parvat in Indore district on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday and prayed for the welfare, happiness and prosperity of the people of the state and the country.

After worshipping the deity, the CM also worshipped the huge statue of Lord Hanuman, made of Ashtadhatu and constructed above the temple on the occasion.

"On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I offered prayers to Lord Hanuman, who is located at Pitra Parvat here, and prayed for the well-being of everyone. The huge south-facing statue of Lord Hanuman here is amazing. May Lord Hanuman ji bless us with strength and wisdom. He is such a deity that fulfils all wishes, so I wish Baba the best. May he bless everyone and shower happiness in everyone's life. I extend my greetings to everyone on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti," CM Yadav told reporters.

CM Yadav further highlighted the groundbreaking ceremony of a big Gaushala with a capacity of 10,000 cows to be performed in Indore district and said that the state government is constructing big Gaushalas in all the prominent cities of the state, aiming to increase the milk production in the state.

"Our government has decided to increase the milk production capacity of the state and also the cattle, especially in metropolitan cities, which are unclaimed or in distress due to any reason, to manage them through Gaushalas. The old cowshed has over 3000 cattle, so a new Gaushala with a capacity of 10,000 cows is going to be formed, whose foundation stone will be laid today in Indore. We are constructing Gaushalas of 10,000 capacity in big cities such as Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur, and it has also been constructed at a few places," CM Yadav said.

He also stressed that the state government would launch a new scheme on April 14 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti to boost cow and milk production in the state.

"We are also launching a new scheme from April 14 on Ambedkar Jayanti regarding cow and milk production across the state, named after Dr BR Ambedkar. Such efforts are being made to increase the milk production and to increase the income of the farmers in the state," he added. (ANI)

