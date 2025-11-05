Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid floral tribute to former Chief Minister of the state Arjun Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the state Legislative Assembly in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Several leaders, including Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar, Senior Congress leader and Arjun Singh's son Ajay Singh, were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Who Is the Brazilian Model Whose Photo Appeared Multiple Times on Haryana Voter List, As Alleged by Rahul Gandhi?.

"The late Arjun Singh was a key figure in Madhya Pradesh politics, serving three times as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and as Governor of Punjab and minister in the Government of India. His supporters and the state remember him for advocating for the poor and underprivileged. On the occasion of his 95th birthday, I pay my humble tribute to him and Madhya Pradesh will always remember his virtuous legacy and contributions," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further highlighted that Arun Singh's son Ajay Singh and his family members along with LoP Umang Singh were also present to remember the former CM on his birth anniversary.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Shares 'H-Files' on 'Vote Chori', Claims 'Brazilian Model Voted at 10 Booths' in 2024 Haryana Elections (Watch Video).

"We all are remembering such a noble soul whom Lord Mahakal may have given a place at His lotus feet. I again humbly pay my tribute to this noble soul," he added.

Paying tribute to the former CM, Madhya Pradesh Congress posted on X, "Heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of senior Congress leader, former Union Minister, former Governor, and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, late Arjun Singh."

"Today, on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh late Arjun Singh, I paid floral tributes to his portrait in the State Assembly. On this occasion, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh (Rahul Bhaiya), Arjun Singh's elder son Abhimanyu Singh, Principal Secretary of the state Assembly Arvind Sharma, and Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission member AP Singh were present," stated LoP Singhar in a post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)