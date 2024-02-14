Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid floral tributes to martyrs of Pulwama attack at Shaurya Smarak in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

CM Yadav said, "Remembering the martyrdom of 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama attack, today I paid tribute to brave soldiers at Shaurya Smarak here. We are proud that our jawans sacrificed their lives while performing their duty for the country. I am also satisfied that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi took revenge by conducting a surgical strike."

"Since then, the neighbouring enemy which continuously created instability in the country for the last 60 years, now became quiet. I again paid tribute to our martyrs," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

The Prime Minister posted on X, "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered.

February 14, 2019 marks five years since the Pulwama terror attack, when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes on February 26, 2019, at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.

The air strike was launched in the early hours of February 26 and Pakistan's efforts to launch an offensive the next day to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir were thwarted by an alert IAF.

In the dogfight, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, flying a MiG-21 Bison fighter plane and chasing Pakistani jets, crossed over to PoK, where his aircraft was shot down. He was taken into custody by Pakistan. India also shot down a Pakistani fighter jet. (ANI)

