Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): In a strong show of support, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the Indian Army's decisive action in response to terrorist activities.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "The Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly fulfils whatever he says. The whole country is proud of our strong army for giving a befitting reply at the nine terrorist locations in Pakistan..."

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda shared a firm message on India's approach to terrorism, referring to "Operation Sindoor."

In a tweet, Nadda wrote, "India's message on Pahalgam - If you provoke us, we won't back down," and highlighted Prime Minister Modi's words, "Those attacking India's soul will face severe punishment." He added that India is both capable and determined to root out terrorism.

BJP President, in his tweet, reiterated India's firm stand against terrorism. Referring to "Operation Sindoor," he highlighted Prime Minister Modi's message that those attacking India will face severe punishment. Nadda emphasised the country's resolve to eliminate terrorism and safeguard its sovereignty.

Earlier today, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Col Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media about the Operation Sindoor.

The Foreign Secretary said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai attacks received training. Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed. (ANI)

