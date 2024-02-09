Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister under whose leadership Bharat Ratna will be conferred to Chaudhary Charan Singh who bravely opposed the Emergency and fought for farmers...PM Modi showed generosity and awarded Bharat Ratna to Janata Dal leader too...It is PM Modi's vision...PV Narasimha Rao's life was dedicated to the Congress. He also opened new doors to development, for the Government of India...His grandson has tweeted that Congress forgot his contribution. I would like to thank PM Modi that he remembered Naraimha Rao," CM Yadav said.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs PWD To Prepare Fund Estimate for Hybrid Hearing Equipment in District Courts.

"A tall personality of the Green Revolution, who contributed towards the agriculture sector - Dr MS Swaminathan has been awarded the Bharat Ratna too. This is a matter of joy for the farmers and agriculture sector," he further added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced to confer Bharat Ratna to former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. Along with them, MS Swaminathan, also known as the father of the green revolution, will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award.

Also Read | Abhishek Ghosalkar Dies: Thousands Attend Shiv Sena UBT Leader's Funeral in Borivali (See Pics and Video).

Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi said this honour is dedicated to the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's incomparable contribution to the country.

"It is the good fortune of our government that the former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation," PM posted on X.

Similarly, PM posted also for PV Narasimha Rao on X, "Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth."

Narasimha Rao Garu's tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage, the prime minister further wrote.

Expressing joy over conferring the Bharat Ratna to MS Swaminathan, the PM wrote on X, "It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr MS Swaminathan, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers' welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernising Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Swaminathan's visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation's food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and I always valued his insights and inputs." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)