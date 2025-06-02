Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government will hold its next cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Pachmarhi Raj Bhavan in Narmadapuram district on Tuesday, according to an official release.

The cabinet meeting will be dedicated to the memory of Raja Bhabhut Singh, a symbol of the tribal community's bravery and valour, whose historical role will be remembered again during the meeting.

The release further stated that CM Yadav and the state government are determined to honour tribal heroes and promote development from heritage. Pachmarhi encompasses the historical contribution of the Gond ruler Raja Bhabhut Singh. He used the hilly region for governance, security, and the protection of cultural heritage.

Pachmarhi is also known as the city of Lord Bholenath (Shiva). Dhoopgarh peak of Pachmarhi is situated at an altitude of approximately 1,350 meters (4,429 feet) above sea level. This place is a major attraction of the Satpura mountain range. The sunrise and sunset visible from Dhoopgarh not only mesmerise tourists but also reflect the strategic strength and natural preservation approach of the Gond kingdom, the release said.

The decision of holding the Cabinet meeting is important from an administrative point of view and is an opportunity to honour Pachmarhi's historical, cultural, and natural heritage, it added.

Pachmarhi, also known as Satpura ki Rani, is a hill station in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Its many waterfalls include Apsara Vihar, with its calm pool, and soaring, single-drop Silver Fall nearby. The Bee Fall tumbles over a jagged rock face to the northwest. Leopards and Indian bison live in Satpura National Park. The ancient Pandav Caves are a group of 5 dwellings cut out of sandstone on a hill. (ANI)

