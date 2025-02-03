Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of Basant Panchami and welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held in Bhopal.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "Spring brings the best and different pleasure among all the six seasons. Nature makes the whole cover blissful in itself. During this, we all remember Goddess Saraswati and worship her to mark the occasion. I extend my greetings to everyone on the occasion of Basant Panchami."

Reacting to the Union Budget 2025, the Chief Minister said that the budget, which was introduced near the Basant Panchami, would move the country's progress forward with the colours of spring.

"We all know that the budget was introduced in parliament under the leadership of the Prime Minister and Madhya Pradesh is making full preparations in the context of the budget. We hope that this budget, which was presented close to the occasion of Basant Panchami, moves our country's progress forward with the colours of spring," CM said.

He also highlighted that the entire state and administration are making full efforts to welcome Prime Minister Modi for the upcoming GIS.

"We are even more fortunate that PM Modi will be attending the Global Investor Summit scheduled to be held on February 24-25. I welcome him on behalf of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. The entire state and administration of the state capital are preparing to welcome the Prime Minister. The GIS being held in Bhopal will set a different record and will benefit the state for a long time," CM Yadav added.

He further emphasised that youth would get employment and the state would be enabled with all kinds of resources. The event is being organised for the welfare of the poor, women, youth, farmers, and everyone.

The GIS will take place on February 24-25, in the state capital. The two-day program will be organized aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

It will serve as a platform for global leaders, industrialists, and experts to share insights on emerging markets and trends, and to explore ways to leverage the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

