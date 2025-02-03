Patna, February 3: The son of senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan was found dead in Patna on Monday, police said. The body of Ayaan Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the official residence of his father, the Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader, in Sachiwalaya area here. Bihar: Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmad's Son Dies by Suicide at Govt Residence in the Secretariat, Distraught Father Says 'Everything Is Over'.

Rakesh Rathore on Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s Son Suicide

Patna, Bihar: State Congress spokesperson Rakesh Rathore on Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan's son suicide says, "...He had only one child, who was very dear, studious, and well-mannered. It's very difficult to say how the incident occurred. From what we have gathered from others,… pic.twitter.com/qiSem3WzEy — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2025

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, a senior officer said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

