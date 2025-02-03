Patna, February 3: The son of senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan was found dead in Patna on Monday, police said. The body of Ayaan Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the official residence of his father, the Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader, in Sachiwalaya area here. Bihar: Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmad's Son Dies by Suicide at Govt Residence in the Secretariat, Distraught Father Says 'Everything Is Over'.

Rakesh Rathore on Shakeel Ahmad Khan’s Son Suicide

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, a senior officer said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)