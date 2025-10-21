Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed Govardhan Puja and Gau-Seva at CM residence in Bhopal on Tuesday and prayed for the well-being of the residents of the state.

CM Yadav also fed Chapattis to cows as part of rituals to mark the occasion of Govardhan Puja at Gaushala located inside the CM residence. Additionally, he caressed the cows, calves and adorned them with peacock feathers on the occasion.

Also Read | India's Tough Stance: No Diwali Sweets Exchanged With Pakistan Rangers at Rajasthan Border.

"On the auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav caressed and offered food to the cattle located inside the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal. During this, he adorned the cows with peacock feathers and bells around their neck. Chief Minister Yadav also performed Govardhan Puja according to the tradition at CM House and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the state," the CMO stated in a post on X.

Earlier today, the CM performed Govardhan Puja with reverence and devotion at Tilkeshwar Gaushala in Ujjain district and caressed the calf on the occasion.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Fire: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storey Residential Building in Maharashtra's Vashi (Watch Videos).

CM Yadav worshiped cows and offered 56 bhog (a mix of grains and fodder) to the cows as part of the ritual.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated, "Today, after performing the rituals of Govardhan Puja at Tilkeshwar Gaushala in Ujjain, I called upon citizens to protect and promote cows on a large scale to make Madhya Pradesh a major center of milk production. On this occasion, I also received the virtue of serving the cow. The interrelationship between humans, nature, and cows is unique."

On the following day of Diwali, Govardhan Puja is celebrated to commemorate the feat of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhana Hill to protect the residents of Vrindavana from the wrath of Indra.

On this day, devotees prepare varieties of foodstuffs with grain and ghee (like rice, dhal, halva, pakora, puri, etc.) and all kinds of milk preparations (such as sweet rice, rabri, sweet balls, sandesh, rasagulla and laddu). The food is stacked like a small hill and offered to the Lord. Then it is distributed to everyone as prasadam. This festival is also called Annakuta Festival.

Devotees also worship the cows on the day of Govardhana Puja. The Deity of Lord Sri Krishna is decorated in Giridhari alankara, holding the Govardhana Hill on the little finger of His left hand. The cows are well decorated and offered worship. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)