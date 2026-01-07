Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to participate in the National Textile Ministers' Conference to be held in Guwahati on Thursday, according to a release.

During the visit, discussions will also be held with the Assam government on wildlife exchange between the two states.

Also Read | ‘US Visa Is a Privilege, Not a Right’: US Embassy in India Issues Warning for Student Visa Holders; Know How Legal Violations Could Cost Students Their Visas.

Chief Minister Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh and Assam earlier held meaningful deliberations on wildlife exchange. During these discussions, consensus was reached on the reintroduction of wild buffalo that have become extinct in Madhya Pradesh, as well as on bringing rhinoceroses to the state. At the request of Assam's Chief Wildlife Warden, agreement was also reached to transfer tigers and crocodiles from Madhya Pradesh to Assam. Both states have submitted their respective proposals to the Central Government in this regard.

The CM added that cooperation and partnership with Assam in the fields of eco-tourism and wildlife tourism would expand in the near future. These issues will be discussed with the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

Also Read | Tata Harrier Petrol Launched in India: Tata Motors Expands SUV Lineup With Launch of Harrier Petrol; Check Specifications, Prices and Other Details.

The National Textile Conference in Guwahati will be attended by Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Textiles, along with the Assam Chief Minister. The conference will deliberate on promoting investment in the textile sector, employment generation, innovation, skill development, textile production aligned with modern demand and collaborative models among states.

The primary objective of the conference is to accelerate the holistic development and expansion of India's textile industry. Detailed discussions will be held on areas ranging from traditional handloom and handicrafts to modern textiles, ready-made garments, technical textiles, and export potential.

During the conference, CM Yadav will present Madhya Pradesh's textile policy, industry-friendly environment, investment opportunities, and available resources on a national platform. The conference will also facilitate the exchange of best practices among states and open new avenues for partnerships in the textile sector. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)