Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer grants under the Free Scooty Distribution Scheme to 7,832 meritorious students of the government schools, who topped the Class 12th board examinations for the academic session 2024-25, on Thursday.

The program will be held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center (Minto Hall) in Bhopal.

According to an official release, the Free Scooty Distribution Scheme is being operated in the state from the academic session 2022-23. Under the scheme, students are eligible to avail the benefit if they have studied as regular students in the Government Higher Secondary School run under the School Education Department and Tribal Affairs Department of the state and have topped in their school, class 12th board exam of MPBSE.

In girls-only schools, the topper girl student is eligible. In boys-only schools, the topper boy student is eligible. In co-educational schools, both the topper boy and the topper girl are eligible (two per school). For the academic session 2024-25, a total of 7,832 toppers will be awarded scooty funds, the release added.

Additionally, CM Yadav will also transfer about Rs 61 crore to the bank accounts of 20,37,439 girls from class 7th to 12th in the year 2025 through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme of Samagra Shiksha. Under this initiative, girl students of government schools studying in Classes 7 to 12 are provided Rs 300 annually for personal health and hygiene.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister will transfer a stipend amount of Rs seven crore to the bank accounts of 20,100 girls. Notably, under the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School Type-IV Scheme, girls residing in hostels are provided Rs 3,400 annually per student for Teaching-Learning Material (TLM) and stipend. (ANI)

