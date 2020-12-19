Bhopal, Dec 19 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh over the last 24 hours and several of these places will continue to face chilly weather till Sunday morning, an India Meteorological Department official said here.

GD Mishra, senior meteorologist with IMD Bhopal office, said a few places in Gwalior, Chambal and Shahdol as well as Rewa, Satna, Sagar and Chhattarpur will have cold wave conditions till Sunday morning.

"Nine weather stations, out of 30 in Madhya Pradesh, registered temperature between 3 degrees Celsius (in Umaria) to 5 degrees Celsius in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. Several stations recorded minimum temperature ranging from 3 to 10 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius," he said.

Mishra said these conditions would prevail for a week as there was no system building over the state to bring rain, moisture or clouds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)