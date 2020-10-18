Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Congress leader Vinay Bakliwal on Saturday along with other party colleagues from the city submitted a complaint to DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra against BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Umesh Sharma and others for "derogatory" language used by them against senior Congress leaders including Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

BJP leader Umesh Sharma also said that his party had registered a complaint to the Indore District Election Officer and Indore DIG against Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma for his "derogatory remarks" against Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: CBI Questions Victim's Family for Five Hours.

Bakliwal told reporters that BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had "used derogatory language for national leaders of the party".

"Today also the local BJP leaders used foul language against Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh," he alleged.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Bypoll 2020: Amit Jogi's Nomination for Marwahi Assembly Seat Rejected on Caste Issue.

"The BJP ruled the state for 15 years and Kamal Nath ruled for 15 months in which he laid focus on development. BJP does not have anything to talk about," he said.

Bakliwal also said that Umesh Sharma had made "very controversial comments" against Congress leaders.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had on October 14 taken a dig at former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath by referring to them as "chunnu munnu" and stated that two could not manage to draw even 100 people to their rallies during the Assembly elections in the state.

A day later Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma attacked Vijayvargiya during the campaign for the assembly bypolls in the state and said his own party has "thrown him to Bengal where is engaged in mumbo jumbo but Mamata Banerjee is a bigger magician than him". He had also likened him to Ravan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)