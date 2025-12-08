Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Monday targeted the BJP-led state government, questioning the purpose of its departmental reviews and alleging large-scale corruption and administrative failure.

Patwari also launched a sharp attack at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav saying he salutes the CM, who can review the functioning of any department within just half an hour.

"The cabinet meeting should be held in Khajuraho, Omkareshwar, or other religious places in Madhya Pradesh. But the fundamental spirit of every religion is service. Our government (referring to the BJP-led MP govt) is engaged in looting and stealing... The review of this government is that 50 lakh children are malnourished. One crore children are studying. I salute the genius of Mohan Yadav, who can review any department in half an hour," Patwari told ANI.

The Congress leader further accused the government of running a "50 percent commission management," saying it is disturbing Madhya Pradesh's economy.

"The 50 percent commission management is sinking the state deeper and deeper. The debt on Madhya Pradesh is continuously growing. Madhya Pradesh's assets are being sold... So, they have come to the point of selling the state and the country. What is the importance of their review," the Congress president asked.

Notably, CM Yadav is holding review meetings of the functioning of all government departments in his two-day visit to Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, starting from Monday.

Ministers and Officials from various departments were participating in the meeting, where ongoing schemes, development projects, and administrative progress were being assessed.

On the second day of the CM's visit, the cabinet meeting under his chairmanship will also be held in Khajuraho. The meeting will focus extensively on issues concerning Madhya Pradesh, with a special emphasis on Bundelkhand region. Discussions are likely to include the region's infrastructure needs, welfare projects, and steps required to boost its developmental pace. (ANI)

