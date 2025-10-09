Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Thursday held the state government responsible for the death of children linked to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup in the state.

The Congress leader while addressing a press conference in Bhopal also questioned the functioning of the drug controller, alleging corruption in the approval medicine in the state.

"It is the responsibility of the drug controller for sampling of each medicine every year and there is a rule of sampling of medicines. But in Madhya Pradesh, instead of sampling of medicines, signatures (referring to approval certificates without testing) are done. The drug controllers take huge amounts for the approval of medicines. I am not making an allegation, everyone knows about it. Of that amount, a significant part of it reaches the health minister. The blame for this incident lies with the functioning of the Drug Controller. It occurred because there was a commission and the state government led to the death of children in that corruption," Patwari said.

Additionally, he raised several questions about the functioning of the state government, asking why the drug controller was not arrested and the health minister not resigned from his post.

"If the Tamil Nadu government did not check the medicine then what was the Madhya Pradesh government doing? Were they enjoying a circus? What is the responsibility of the government? Why are they in power? I again say that if anyone is responsible for the death of the children then, it is the Mohan Yadav-led state government and its functioning. Why was the drug controller not arrested, why a case was not registered against him and why the health minister did not resign. Why is the Principal Secretary of the health department not removed," the Congress leader said.

He further added that the Congress party would take out a candle march on Thursday to pay homage to the death of the children due to consumption of Coldrif cough syrup in the state and also pray for the wisdom of the state government.

"We will also demand the resignation of the health minister and FIR against the drug controller. The Principal Secretary of the health department is the most corrupt officer and the CM does not want to remove him," the Congress leader alleged.

Earlier this week on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting at the CM residence in Bhopal regarding the cough syrup tragedy and ordered suspension of Drug Inspector of Chhindwara Gaurav Sharma, Drug Inspector of Jabalpur Sharad Kumar Jain, and Deputy Director, Food & Drug Administration Shobhit Koshta, while Drug Controller Dinesh Maurya was transferred. (ANI)

