Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): A delegation of Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders met Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Friday demanding dismissal of the state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his objectionable statement on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

After meeting with the Governor, the Congress delegation also demonstrated and staged a sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan in the state capital. The Congress leaders were seen wearing black cloaks while going to meet the Governor and also raised slogans during the protest.

Taking to reporters, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said, "Today, we met the Governor and told him that it is not a matter of Congress or BJP but related to an insult of an Army officer. The insult to the army means an insult to the nation. I think the Bharatiya Janata Party is running autocratic rule, the High Court has taken cognizance, but the minister is neither arrested nor dismissed yet. We asked the Governor to dismiss him immediately and he has the right to do so. But the Governor said that he will talk to the government."

"I want to say that the government is not ready to listen. It is an insult to an army officer and a woman. We are going to sit on a dharna outside Raj Bhawan and will demonstrate till the minister gets dismissed from the cabinet," he added.

While holding the demonstration, Singhar further spoke to ANI and said that they want the resignation of the minister and a decision for the purpose must be taken immediately.

"Vijay Shah made objectionable statements against a senior Army officer but the Government has not made any decision so far. We want his resignation. Is the BJP bigger than the Army? I would like to tell PM Modi that a decision must be taken immediately. I would like to ask Amit Shah, the State BJP chief as well as the CM - why are they all silent? Under what compulsion are you? We urged the Governor that he has the right to take immediate action if someone makes such insulting remarks...We will continue to protest here until he is sacked," Singhar said.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Congress vice president and MLA Jaivardhan Singh said that apology is not enough, the minister should be immediately sacked from the cabinet.

"How shameful it is, the statement is coming from a minister. A mere apology is not enough. If the BJP has any morality left in them, if they have any respect for the Armed Forces, they should immediately sack the minister," Singh said.

Minister Shah stirred a row with his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi while speaking at an event in Indore district earlier this week.

Later on as soon as the matter escalated, the Madhya Pradesh High Court took a suo moto cognizance and directed state Director General of Police (DGP) to register an immediate FIR against the minister.

Following the direction of the High Court, an FIR was registered against Minister Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks at Manpur police station in Indore district on Wednesday. The FIR was filed under sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

